130 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 September 2021, 16:44
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 130 people more were tested positive for coronavirus in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours with the most cases detected in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

99 out of 130 cases were recorded in Atyrau. 79 people have developed clinical symptoms of coronavirus, while 51 asymptomatic.

591 people recovered from coronavirus. 4,171 people are being treated at home, 170 in the modular hospital, 167 in the infectious diseases hospitals, 188 in Tengiz hospital.

As of today, the region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

As earlier reported, 74 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
