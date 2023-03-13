Go to the main site
    130 coronavirus patients staying in hospitals

    13 March 2023, 09:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of March 13 some 1,793 people are being treated for coronavirus and COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    Of which 175 were diagnosed with COVID-19-like pneumonia.

    130 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, while 1,663 are treated at home.

    Two patients are in critical condition, three in extremely critical condition, while three more are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 44 new coronavirus cases.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19
