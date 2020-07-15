Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
130-bed hospital starts operation in E Kazakhstan rgn

Alzhanova Raushan
15 July 2020, 13:26
UST-KAMENOGORSK.KAZINFORM - A temporary 130-bed hospital has opened its doors on the basis of the regional rehabilitation center in Ust-Kamenogorsk, according to the regional Mayor Danial Akhmetov’s Instagram account.

The mayor informed that the medical facility will provide treatment for coronavirus-infected patients and people diagnosed with pneumonia.

Akhmetov stressed that residents of the regional center wear protective masks, maintain social distance and control their state of health.

Governor of the region added that by common efforts Kazakhstanis will defeat the coronavirus infection.


