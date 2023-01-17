Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
17 January 2023, 17:46
13-yr-old girl suspected in mother’s fatal stabbing in central Japan

SHIZUOKA. KAZINFORM - A 13-year-old girl is suspected of involvement in the death of her mother after she was found dead with stab wounds in the central Japan city of Makinohara, an investigative source said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

Police said the woman in her 40s was attacked at home on Monday night, adding that an emergency call came from a family member living at her residence at about 11:50 p.m.

The woman was later confirmed dead, and the cause of her death will be determined by an autopsy. According to the source, she had multiple stab wounds including to her neck.

Police would not disclose the child's sex or school year, but the source said she is the victim's eldest daughter. In Japan, children under 14 years of age cannot be held criminally responsible for their actions.

The Shizuoka prefectural government's central child consultation center confirmed that the police have notified one of its facilities of the case.

Police said the victim had not consulted with them regarding children.

Photo: english.kyodonews.net


News