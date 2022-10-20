13 years later, Day of Republic revives in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on September 29 to revive the Day of Republic, celebrated on October 25, as a national holiday. More about what this holiday means for Kazakhstan and its history is in the article of Kazinform.

Tokayev first voiced the idea to revive the holiday celebrated in Kazakhstan until 2009 at a meeting of the National Kurultai (congress in Kazakh) in July.

The head of state said back then that several changes should be made to the list of national holidays and anniversaries. Without changing the original meaning of Independence Day celebrated in Kazakhstan on December 16, he found it necessary to return the national holiday status to the «undeservedly forgotten» Republic Day.

«On October 25, 1990, a declaration on state sovereignty of Kazakhstan was accepted. It was the first step of our country on the way to independence. First President Nursultan Nazarbayev played a very important role in the adoption of this document. Republic Day should become a symbol of the country's courageous step towards statehood. Of course, Independence Day remains the main national holiday. On this day we should honor our national heroes who made a significant contribution to gaining independence,« said the President in June.

As the holiday approaches, Kazakh citizens will have days off on October 23, 24 and 25.

History of the holiday

The roots of Republic Day go back to October 25, 1990, when the Declaration on State Sovereignty of Kazakh SSR was adopted by the Resolution of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR. It established the fundamental principles of sovereign statehood - unitary state, integrity, indivisibility and inviolability of its territory, revival and development of culture, traditions, the language and strengthening of national identity.

The development of the document, which laid the groundwork for formalizing the state independence of Kazakhstan, took place in the conditions of economic and political chaos in the Soviet Union.

On October 16, 1990, ten days before the announcement of the Declaration, then the President of Kazakh SSR Nazarbayev took part in the session of the Supreme Council of Kazakh SSR. In his speech on the draft declaration, he said, «we cannot agree with those who want to remove from the declaration not only the question of national statehood in the republic but also the words about the Kazakh people. We risk being misunderstood by the Kazakh people, who in this case will be put in an unequal position with other nations of the USSR. Take any of the similar declarations of the Soviet republics - everywhere there is a provision about national statehood. It is politically incorrect to remove this thesis from our document simply on the grounds that the Kazakh population is not predominant in the republic. The Kazakh nation, which throughout its history has proven its commitment to internationalism, does not deserve such a treatment. Nor, indeed, do any other people».

The declaration, which consisted of 17 paragraphs, for the first time announced that a democratic state governed by the rule of law is the goal of the country's development. For the first time in the legal act of a socialistic state, there was no class approach to the definition of the state basis and the notions such as workers, peasants and intelligentsia were excluded.

The declaration declared the people of Kazakhstan to be the sole bearer of sovereignty and source of state power in the Kazakh SSR.

The principle of division of the state power into legislative, executive, and judicial was proclaimed. The president of the Kazakh SSR was the head of the republic and had supreme administrative-executive power. Legislative power was exercised by the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR, while supreme judicial power belonged to the Supreme Court of the Kazakh SSR.

It was only five years later that October 25 was declared a national holiday by a decree from October 18, 1995.

But after six years, on December 13, 2001, the status of Republic Day was changed to a state holiday.

The difference between the two statuses is that national holidays are established to commemorate events of special historical significance that have had a significant impact on the development of Kazakhstan's statehood. These dates are celebrated on a grand scale and throughout the country. Various concerts, festive events, the opening of monuments and socially important sites are usually planned for the celebrations.

Public holidays are, in turn, usually dedicated to events of social and political significance, as well as traditionally celebrated by the people of Kazakhstan. The celebration of public holidays may be accompanied by official events.

Republic Day was celebrated in Kazakhstan until 2009.

Many citizens in Kazakhstan reacted to the decision to revive the holiday as the restoration of historical justice.

«October 25 was previously celebrated and then went into the shadows, now it is back in its place. This is justified. In fact, October 25 is the date of economic sovereignty, the economic independence of the country. When Kazakhstan began to really realize its national interests in the economy and tried to save them in the confrontation with the center, in fact, to make the quality of life in the Kazakh Soviet Union better,» said Kazakh historian Zhaksylyk Sabitov

He said it laid the foundation for the country’s journey toward independence.

«The declaration was the first step and an important stage in the process of independence, which outlined the national interests of Kazakhstan in the sphere of economy,» he added.

What events are planned to celebrate Republic Day in Kazakhstan?

Kazakh capital Astana prepared a rich program with more than 200 events to entertain the public, but also remind them of its historical significance.

Thematic exhibitions, educational hours for children and schoolchildren about the history of the country, concerts, performances, and sports championships, will be held in Astana, according to the city’s akimat (city administration). On these days, educational organizations will organize round tables, debate tournaments, exhibitions, meetings with well-known people, conferences, and creative competitions.

From October 22 to October 30, for the second time, Astana will host the THEATRALL International theatrical festival, which this year is devoted to the Day of the Republic and the 90th anniversary of the outstanding director of theater and cinema Azerbaijan Mambetov.

There will be several concerts across the city.

Besides this, Ethno-Aul national-cultural complex will organize sports competitions on the equestrian sport.

Festive celebration is planned across all regions in Kazakhstan.





Written by Assel Satubaldina





Photo: ortcom.kz