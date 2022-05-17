13 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan for May 18, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Rain is to hit the greater part of Akmola region during the day. The region's center and northeast are to brace for heavy rain. Thunderstorms and hail are to batter the west, north, and south of the region. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps. Kokshetau city is to expect thunderstorms.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms, squalls, and hail in the south and east. Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is in store for the region's west, south, and east.

Thunderstorms, squalls, and hail are to hit the south, west, and southeast of Kostanay region. The region's east is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps wind is to gust up to 23mps in the west and south.

High fire hazard is to persist in Zharminsk district of East Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorms, hail, and 15-20mps wind are in store for Pavlodar region in the morning and afternoon. High fire hazard will be in place in the region's south and center. The city of Pavlodar is to see thunderstorms. High fire hazard is to persist.

Karaganda region is to expect thunderstorms and hail in the north, south, and center. Northeasterly wind turning southwestward is in store. The west and center of the region are to see 15-20mps wind. Karaganda city is to brace for thunderstorms during the day. Zhezkazgan city is to expect 15mps northeasterly wind turning southwestward at daytime.

Thunderstorms and hail are to batter the north and northwest of West Kazakhstan region. Southwesterly, westerly wind is predicted. 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps is ins tore in the nighttime and morning. Uralsk city is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls, Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust 15-20mps.

Aktobe region is to see thunderstorms in the north, west, and center. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to batter the region. The north and center of the region are to brace for 15-20mps wind. Aktobe city is to expect thudnerstorms.

Atyrau region is to see thunderstorms at nnight. Southwesterly, westerly wind is predicted. The region's west, east, and center are to see wind reach 15-20mps during the day.

Zhambyl region is to expect heavy rain in the south and mountainous areas at daytime.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for dust tides during the day. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

Almaty region's mountainous areas are to see thunderstorms. Southeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

Turkestan region is to brace for heavy rain in the mountainous areas. The region's south, west, north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to expect thunderstorms and squalls. Northwesterly wind is in store. Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the south, west, north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas.

The city of Turkestan is to expect thunderstorms and squalls in the morning and afternoon. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

Shymkent city is to see thunderstorms and squalls in the morning and afternoon. Northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps.



