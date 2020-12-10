13 regions of Kazakhstan see investment growth - minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 10 trillion tenge has been attracted into the basic capital of Kazakhstan, Minister of National Economy of the country Ruslan Dalenov said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

«10.6 trillion tenge has been attracted into the basic capital of Kazakhstan. 13 regions of the country have observed increase in investment, especially Turkestan region and the city of Shymkent. Decrease is investment has been seen in four regions, including West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions,» Minister Dalenov said at the Government’s session.

High growth of investment, according to Dalenov, has been noticed in the construction sector. Volume of works done has increased by 12,1%. The construction sector is booming in Turkestan and Zhambyl regions as well as Shymkent city.

Dalenov also revealed that 12.1 million square meters of housing had been commissioned, 9.3% more compared to analogous period of 2019.