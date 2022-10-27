Go to the main site
    13 people killed, 21 injured in attack in Iran

    27 October 2022, 09:35

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM At least 13 people were killed and 21 others injured in a «terrorist attack» at the Shahcheragh religious shrine in Iran's southern city of Shiraz on Wednesday, semi-official Fars news agency reported, according to Xinhua.

    One woman and two children were among the victims, the report said, adding that investigations showed that the security forces of the shrine were also targeted in this attack.

    Although the earlier reports said three terrorists were behind the attack, the police commander of Fars province said there is one attacker and the one has been arrested.

    According to Fars, the perpetrator of this attack is an element of Takfiri groups.

    Photo: zeenews.india.com
    Related news
