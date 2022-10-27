Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

13 people killed, 21 injured in attack in Iran

27 October 2022, 09:35
13 people killed, 21 injured in attack in Iran
27 October 2022, 09:35

13 people killed, 21 injured in attack in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM At least 13 people were killed and 21 others injured in a «terrorist attack» at the Shahcheragh religious shrine in Iran's southern city of Shiraz on Wednesday, semi-official Fars news agency reported, according to Xinhua.

One woman and two children were among the victims, the report said, adding that investigations showed that the security forces of the shrine were also targeted in this attack.

Although the earlier reports said three terrorists were behind the attack, the police commander of Fars province said there is one attacker and the one has been arrested.

According to Fars, the perpetrator of this attack is an element of Takfiri groups.

Photo: zeenews.india.com



Related news
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News