Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+6+8℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    13 people die in temple floor cave-in in central India

    30 March 2023, 19:46

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 13 people died and several others were injured in a floor cave-in at a temple in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The mishap occurred in the state's Indore city when the cover of a stepwell suddenly collapsed as more than 30 people were standing on it.

    A total of 19 people were rescued from the site and admitted to a local hospital.

    Ten women were among the dead. A couple of people, including a child, were still missing and efforts were made to rescue them. An inquiry into the mishap has been ordered, said the minister.

    «Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families,» Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Death toll in building collapse in southern France rises to 6
    Lightning kills 5, injures 1 in southern Philippines
    3 members of same family killed in suspected gas poisoning incident in N Kazakhstan
    One dead, 30 injured in train accident in Netherlands
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments