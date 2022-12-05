Go to the main site
    13 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in last week

    5 December 2022, 19:14

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 13 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, from November 28 to December 4, 2022, according to the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kabar reports.

    According to data, out of the registered 13 cases, 2 people were hospitalized, the remaining 11 people receive outpatient treatment.

    According to the risk assessment matrix, all regions of Kyrgyzstan are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19 in the republic, the report said.


    Photo: kabar.kg
