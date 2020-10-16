Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

13 killed, over 12,000 evacuated in Cambodia due to flash floods: spokesman

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 October 2020, 21:47
13 killed, over 12,000 evacuated in Cambodia due to flash floods: spokesman

PHNOM PENH. KAZINFORM Thirteen people have been killed and 12,376 others evacuated in Cambodia after tropical storm-triggered rains caused floods in 19 of the kingdom's 25 cities and provinces, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Seak Vichet, a spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), said that since the beginning of the month, 193,268 people have been affected by the floods, and 12,376 others have been evacuated to safer ground, Xinhua reports.

«The floods have killed 13 people so far, including five children,» he told Xinhua, adding that the worst-hit provinces included northwestern Battambang, Pursat, and Banteay Meanchey as well as southern Kandal.

The floods have also inundated 47,923 houses and 186,689 hectares of rice and other crops, he said, adding that so far, 12,958 hectares of the affected rice and other crops have been destroyed.

Transportation has also been disrupted, as several major roads in the worst-hit provinces have been closed to avoid damaging their surfaces.

photo

Water Resources and Meteorology Minister Lim Keanhor said on Thursday that further rain, wind, and high waves are forecast from Oct. 17 to 19 because the kingdom is suffering from the impact of tropical storm Saudel, which could lead to further flooding.

«People living in plains, along waterways and near mountains, fishermen and sea travelers should be extra-vigilant to avoid any possible dangers,» he said in a press release.

Floods usually hit Cambodia between August and October. Last year, Mekong River and flash floods claimed 30 lives, as storms killed eight people and injured 131 others, according to the NCDM.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches