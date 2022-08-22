13 killed from lightning strikes in Yemen

ADEN. KAZINFORM - A total of 13 people were killed and 21 others injured in a single day in Yemen from lightning strikes, local media reported Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported that seven people died and eight others were injured as a result of lightning strikes in various parts of Hajjah province.

The September Net website reported that six Yemeni women lost their lives and 13 others were injured when lightning struck during a funeral service in Amran province.

On Aug. 12, the UN announced that 77 people were killed due to heavy rains and floods in Yemen.





Photo: aa.com.tr