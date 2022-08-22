Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
13 killed from lightning strikes in Yemen
22 August 2022 20:20

13 killed from lightning strikes in Yemen

ADEN. KAZINFORM - A total of 13 people were killed and 21 others injured in a single day in Yemen from lightning strikes, local media reported Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported that seven people died and eight others were injured as a result of lightning strikes in various parts of Hajjah province.

The September Net website reported that six Yemeni women lost their lives and 13 others were injured when lightning struck during a funeral service in Amran province.

On Aug. 12, the UN announced that 77 people were killed due to heavy rains and floods in Yemen.


Photo: aa.com.tr

Related news
Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches near 1,200
Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan
Pakistan nearly reaches grim milestone of 1,000 deaths in rain-related mishaps
Read also
India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 6,809
Moscow approves agreement with Tajikistan on recognition of Covid vaccination certificates
New COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 4th day amid eased virus curbs
NASA postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission for 2nd time
Powerful typhoon lashes Japan's Okinawa islands through weekend, evacuation ordered
President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
5 killed, 50 injured in bus accident in Egypt
India's daily COVID-19 caseload increases to 7,219
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive