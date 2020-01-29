Go to the main site
    13 Japanese show symptoms after evacuation from virus-hit Wuhan

    29 January 2020, 18:04

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Two Japanese men were diagnosed with pneumonia Wednesday while 11 others are showing symptoms including a fever and cough after they were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of a deadly virus outbreak, authorities said, Kyodo reports.

    A total of 206 people arrived in Tokyo early in the morning on a government-chartered plane, and 204 of them are being tested for infection with the new coronavirus. The remaining two did not consent, according to the health ministry and the Tokyo metropolitan government.

    Among those repatriated, 12 were hospitalized including the two men in their 40s and 50s who have developed pneumonia, while three returned to their homes. All of the rest are staying at hotels in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, the authorities said.

    Seven cases of the new virus have been confirmed in Japan. The government on Tuesday said a tour bus driver became the first Japanese to be infected with the virus in the country.

    The male driver in his 60s transported earlier this month two groups of Chinese tourists who were from Wuhan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

