13 investment projects go ahead in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – In the space of 6 months, 22 meetings with investors, of these 17 foreign ones, have taken place in Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

It is said investment 55 projects worth KZT234 billion, including 13 projects to the tune of 94.65 billion tenge, will allow for creation of 2,162 jobs.

One of such projects includes the creation of an enterprise to manufacture farming machinery at the Brownfield site located within the Turkistan industrial zone. $12 million has been funneled into the project which will be implemented in three phases and create 100 new jobs.

Construction of a sewing workshop worth $1 million is set to propel the textile industry in the region. The joint venture of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is said to be located at the Turkistan industrial zone.

Notably, a total of 94 investment projects worth KZT375.1 billion are to be implemented in Turkestan region through 2020, enabling to create 5,845 jobs. 13 projects involve foreign participation and are expected to result in 2,820 new jobs.