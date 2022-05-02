Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    13 COVID-19 patients in critical conditions in Kazakhstan

    2 May 2022, 13:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,647 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 2 May, Kazinform cites the official website of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    85 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,562 at-home care COVID-19 patients countrywide, according to the press release of the ministry.

    13 patients are in critical condition, 1 patient is in extremely severe condition and 2 patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 5 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the last day.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    2 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    3 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President