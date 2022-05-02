Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
13 COVID-19 patients in critical conditions in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 May 2022, 13:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,647 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 2 May, Kazinform cites the official website of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

85 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,562 at-home care COVID-19 patients countrywide, according to the press release of the ministry.

13 patients are in critical condition, 1 patient is in extremely severe condition and 2 patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 5 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the last day.


