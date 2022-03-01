13 coronavirus patients on life support in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 353 coronavirus patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty. 13 of them are on life support, the city healthcare department reports.

As of February 28, there were detected 94 coronavirus cases, including 10 asymptomatic. 89 people were discharged, while 21 were admitted to hospitals. There are 353 in the COVID-19 hospitals, including 10 kids. 42 patients are in the intensive care units, 13 of them are on life support.

As of today, 846 people are monitored by telemedicine centre, 799 of them have mild and moderate symptoms, 47 are asymptomatic.

Over the past 24 hours some 834 people received the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, 3,316 fully completed the vaccination cycle. Between February 1 last year and February this year some 1,143,022 were given the 1st jab of the vaccine, while 1,099, 760 received both jabs. Over 124,980 are people older than 60.

55,472 were administered the Pfizer vaccine, while 251,656 were boosted or received the 3rd booster shot.

There are 137 vaccination sites in the city.