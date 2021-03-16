Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    13 coronavirus patients in Almaty in extremely critical condition

    16 March 2021, 13:53

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «297 new coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty in the past 24 hours. 1,293 people, including 64 children, are staying at hospitals. 13 adult patients are in extremely critical condition, 131 in critical condition, while 1,095 in moderate condition,» head of the public health department of Almaty Nariman Tabynbayev said.

    The city reports a surge in coronavirus cases for the past two weeks. Up to 400 daily cases were detected then. Now it tends to decrease to 297 cases a day. 88 were admitted to the hospital on Monday.

    According to him, there are 7,011 infectious beds in the city, including 250 ICU beds. All facilities are provided with oxygen.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region