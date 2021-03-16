Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
13 coronavirus patients in Almaty in extremely critical condition

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 March 2021, 13:53
ALMATY. KAZINFORM «297 new coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty in the past 24 hours. 1,293 people, including 64 children, are staying at hospitals. 13 adult patients are in extremely critical condition, 131 in critical condition, while 1,095 in moderate condition,» head of the public health department of Almaty Nariman Tabynbayev said.

The city reports a surge in coronavirus cases for the past two weeks. Up to 400 daily cases were detected then. Now it tends to decrease to 297 cases a day. 88 were admitted to the hospital on Monday.

According to him, there are 7,011 infectious beds in the city, including 250 ICU beds. All facilities are provided with oxygen.


