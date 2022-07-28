Qazaq TV
13,820 secondary school places set to be created in Almaty by yearend
28 July 2022 20:38

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - There are 298 schools, including 210 public and 88 private ones, in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city experiences a shortage of up to 19 thousand school places. The figure dropped from 33 thousand as 33 education facilities were commissioned last year.

Three schools for 5,100 places have been built in Kalkaman, Sayaly, and Tomiris districts as well as additions have been built to 17 schools in the city. 13 private schools for 2,656 places have been opened through private investment.

18 more secondary education facilities for 13,820 places are to be constructed in the city by the end of the year. 1,270 more places are to be created by building additions to five schools.



