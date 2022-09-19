Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
13,500 treated for COVID-19
19 September 2022, 09:48

13,500 treated for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of September 19 some 13,442 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan with 214 staying in the hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official website reads.

Of which 9 are in critical condition, 3 in extremely critical condition, while 1 is on life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country’s tally to 1,392,554.


