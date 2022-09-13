13.5 tons of grain threshed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Harvesting campaign is ongoing in all the regions of the country today. According to the regional akimats, 11.3mln hectares of crops (69.8% of the plan) have already been harvested, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Agriculture.

13.5 million tons of grain were threshed with an average yield of 12 c/ha. Oil crops were harvested on the area of ​​337.5 thousand hectares (10% of the plan), and 220.6 thousand tons were threshed.

The volume of potato yield made 1.4mln tones. 3.2mln tons of vegetables were harvested on the area of 113,100 hectares or 66% of the total area.