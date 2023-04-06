13,386 unaccompanied minors arrived in Italy by sea in 2022

ROME. KAZINFORM A total of 13,386 unaccompanied foreign minors arrived in Italy by the sea in 2022, accounting for 12.7% of sea arrivals, the United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF said on Thursday in a report, Kazinform learned from ANSA.

To these figures must be added unaccompanied minors arriving in Italy by land along the Balkan route or as a result of the war in Ukraine, according to the 2022 UNICEF annual report on migrant and refugee children.

As of December 31 2022 20,089 unaccompanied foreign minors were living in the Italian reception system, up 64% over 2021 and up 184% over 2020.

The increase was driven largely by the arrival of unaccompanied minors from Ukraine.

Boys account for 85.1% of unaccompanied minors, although last year the percentage of girls rose from just over 3% to 14.9%.

Some 44.4% of unaccompanied minors are aged 17, 24% are 16, 11.3% are 15, and 20.3% are under 15, the report said.