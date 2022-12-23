Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-9-11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    12yo Kazakh chess player earns FIDE Master title

    23 December 2022, 10:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 12-year-old Kazakh chess player Sauat Nurgaliyev earned his FIDE Master title, having added 140 spots in the ranking, Kazinform reports.

    «Following the Sunway Sitges International Chess Festival held in Spain, Sauat Nurgaliyev won the FIDE Master’s title and achieved the norm of the International Master,» Kazakhstan’s chief chess coach Dastan Kapayev informed via Facebook.

    «In the open tournament of group «A», which gathered 326 players from 53 countries of the world, Sauat won in his subcategory. He became 2nd in Blitz in U16 category, having lost to world champion in Blitz and Rapid Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus from Türkiye.

    Sauat will join the FIDE World Championship in Blitz and Rapid in Almaty slated for December 25-30,» the publication reads.

    Sauat is a member of Kazakhstan’s youth chess team. Recently, he won a gold medal at the U16 World Chess Olympiad.


    Photo: www.facebook.com/dastan.kapaev

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Emirati, Kazakh relations a successful model of bilateral cooperation: Ambassador of Kazakhstan
    Weather without precipitation in store for Kazakhstan
    800 forest fires, 11 steppe fires occurred in Kazakhstan in 2022
    2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina wins first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev arrives at Intl Congress Center in Tashkent
    2 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold talks in narrow format
    3 Biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy revealed
    4 Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan: two neighbors, two strategic partners
    5 Agricultural output exceeds KZT22bn in Atyrau