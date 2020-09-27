Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    12yo Karakat Bashanova to represent Kazakhstan at Junior Eurovision-2020

    27 September 2020, 15:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The final of the national selection for Junior Eurovision 2020, the annual international contest, took place on September 26 on Khabar Agency. The winner is Karakat Bashanova of Almaty region, Khabar Agency reports.

    The author of the winning composition is Khamit Shangaliyev. He also authored the song for Yerzhan Maksim to represent at the last Junior Eurovision.

    Karakat Bashanova will vie for the top honors at the international grand finale. 12 children from all over the country participated in the national selection final. 684 applications were submitted at large.

    The grand finale will take place on November 29 online. It will bring together contestants from 13 states of the world.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    4 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    5 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor