12yo Karakat Bashanova to represent Kazakhstan at Junior Eurovision-2020

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 September 2020, 15:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The final of the national selection for Junior Eurovision 2020, the annual international contest, took place on September 26 on Khabar Agency. The winner is Karakat Bashanova of Almaty region, Khabar Agency reports.

The author of the winning composition is Khamit Shangaliyev. He also authored the song for Yerzhan Maksim to represent at the last Junior Eurovision.

Karakat Bashanova will vie for the top honors at the international grand finale. 12 children from all over the country participated in the national selection final. 684 applications were submitted at large.

The grand finale will take place on November 29 online. It will bring together contestants from 13 states of the world.


