    128 vaccination rooms open in Turkestan region

    18 May 2021, 14:00

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Turkestan region has 128 vaccination rooms equipped with 100 thermal containers. Notably, the region is in the ‘green zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus in Kazakhstan. At today’s Government meeting Governor Umirzak Shukeyev reported on the region’s health situation.

    As stated there the region has 80 mobile vaccination brigades. 500 health workers were trained. 752,000 doses of homegrown QazVac and 185,000 doses of Sputnik V will be delivered to the region according to the schedule. 176,000 were given the first shot of the vaccine against COVID-19, 41,000 the second shot. Over the last 24 hours 30 more were tested positive for COVID-19.

    Vaccination against COVID-19 is free and voluntary and open is to everyone.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Turkestan region COVID-19 QazCovid-in Sputnik V
