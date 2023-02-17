Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
128 new coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h

17 February 2023, 09:02
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 114 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Another 14 people have COVID pneumonia symptoms, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,659 people are getting treatment for COVID-19. 116 patients are in hospitals, and 1,543 are at home care.

The condition of four patients is evaluated as serious, one patient is critically ill, and two patients are on life support.


