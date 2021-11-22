Go to the main site
    127 tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty last day

    22 November 2021, 13:29

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 127 new coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty over the past 24 hours, the healthcare department reports.

    127 new coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty as of November 21. 116 of them have developed coronavirus symptoms, while 11 asymptomatic.

    14 patients were discharged, 38 were admitted to the hospitals. 637 are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals, 68 are in the intensive care units, 24 are on life support.

    1,077 people are monitored by telemedicine centre.

    489 locals were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus last day, while 403 were fully vaccinated. Since February 1 up to November 21, 1,021,701 people were inoculated with the 1st jab, while 958,773 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

    Notably, there are 132 vaccination sites in the city.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
