127 new COVID-19 cases detected in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 127 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau region. The most cases of 62 were recorded in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

60 out of 127 have symptoms. 696 people recovered from COVID-19.

4,567 people are receiving outpatient treatment at home. 176 are staying in the modular hospital, 135 in regional hospital #2, 184 in the infectious diseases hospitals, 227 in Tengiz.

The region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

As earlier reported, severe coronavirus cases decreased in the region.