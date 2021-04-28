127,102 get COVID-19 vaccine first dose in Almaty rgn

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region reported on the health situation and vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

127,102 got the COVID-19 vaccine first dose. Out of which 18,626 are health workers, 27,413 teachers, 1,326 policemen and others. 17,276, including 8,961 medical workers, 5,584 teachers, 207 policemen and others were administered the second shot. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign no adverse reactions were reported.

There are 172 vaccination rooms, 63 mobile vaccination rooms in the region.

As of April 27 the region confirmed 20,758 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases. Over the past 24 hours there were detected 268 new cases. 13,885 patients were discharged form hospitals as of April 28, 88 over the past 24 hours.



