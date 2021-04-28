Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    127,102 get COVID-19 vaccine first dose in Almaty rgn

    28 April 2021, 11:16

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region reported on the health situation and vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

    127,102 got the COVID-19 vaccine first dose. Out of which 18,626 are health workers, 27,413 teachers, 1,326 policemen and others. 17,276, including 8,961 medical workers, 5,584 teachers, 207 policemen and others were administered the second shot. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign no adverse reactions were reported.

    There are 172 vaccination rooms, 63 mobile vaccination rooms in the region.

    As of April 27 the region confirmed 20,758 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases. Over the past 24 hours there were detected 268 new cases. 13,885 patients were discharged form hospitals as of April 28, 88 over the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued