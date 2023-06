126 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 126 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

According to the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread, 40 recoveries were registered in Nur-Sultan, 74 – in Almaty, 9 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

The overall number of recoveries across the country has reached 1,293,448.