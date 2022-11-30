125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov marked in Lithuania

30 November 2022, 20:46

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM – Solemn evening dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov and presentation of the reprinted epic novel «The Path of Abai» in Lithuanian held in the Vilnius County Adomas Mickevičius Public Library, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Kazakh diplomats spoke about the work of Mukhtar Auezov, the history of his creation of a masterpiece of world literature, which tells about the life of the poet-thinker Abai Kunanbayev.

The granddaughter of Auezov, the Arabic scholar Zifa-Alua Auezova, who took part in the online mode, expressed her gratitude to the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Žara publishing house for providing Lithuanian readers with the opportunity to get acquainted with the heritage of the great Kazakh writer in their native language.

Emilia Banionyte, Director of the Vilnius County Adomas Mickevičius Public Library, emphasized that the new edition of the novel «The Path of Abai» will become the pearl of the reading room named after Abai Kunanbayuly, opened in 2020 within the walls of the capital's library.

Recalling the history of the novel reprint «The Path of Abai», the Lithuanian publisher Aidas Zhandaris expressed gratitude to Vadim Sidorkin, son of the outstanding Kazakhstani artist Evgeniy Sidorkin, for the opportunity to use in the book the original illustrations of the famous graphic artist, made especially for the first edition of the novel in 1960.

As part of the event musical composition based on poems by Abai Kunanbayev were performed.

Embassy diplomats also told the guests about the life and work of two prominent representatives of the Kazakh people - Akhmet Baitursynov and Roza Baglanova, whose anniversaries are celebrated this year not only in Kazakhstan but all over the world.

At the end of the evening, the guests expressed their thanks for the opportunity to learn more about Kazakh literature, the culture, and the history of our people.

The first presentation of the reprinted epic novel «The Path of Abai» and the novella «Return of the Teacher» by Anuar Alimzhanov translated into Lithuanian took place online on December 14, 2020, during the pandemic. The published books will be donated to all Lithuania's regional and other major libraries.

Photo: gov.kz