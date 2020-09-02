Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
125 large families to receive rental housing in Semey

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 September 2020, 20:15
SEMEY. KAZINFORM – 125 households are to receive rental housing without purchase option in Karagaily micro district, Semey city, Deputy Mayor Aidar Sadyrbayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the city’s information center.

In the city, over 11 thousand households are in the waiting list for housing through the state housing fund, including 563 large households. Last year saw 112 large families receive housing, 20 housing certificates were handed over to large and single parent families, as well as to families raising children with disabilities.

According to the deputy mayor of the city, this year 22 large families have been provided with housing through the state housing fund and Bakytty otbasy program. 125 more will be receiving rental housing without purchase option in the micro district of Karagaily.

Notably, last year the city public commission on large and low-income families was set up in the city, through which 2,590 families have received targeted assistance since the start of the year.


