123 awarded International Bolashak Scholarship

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 December 2020, 12:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the state commission for overseas training programs took place under the chairmanship of Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, the Akorda press service reports.

123 applicants were granted scholarships to complete Master’s degree and PhD programmes and do an internship at the world’s leading scientific and work centres.

Earlier 163 scholarships were awarded following the two rounds of the competitive selection 2020.

Currently 621 scholarship holders study under the Bolashak programme, 524 of them study in 19 countries of the world, 97 study online staying in the territory of Kazakhstan.


