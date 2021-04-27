Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
122,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 April 2021, 13:05
ALMATY. KAZINFORM 122,000 people have been already vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region as of today, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

122,584 people, including 18,448 health workers, 27,030 teachers, 1,306 policemen, 935 students, and others were administered the first shot of the vaccine . 14,904, including 8,489 health workers, 4,635 teachers, 188 public servants, and others were given the second jab . Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign no adverse effects were reported in the region.

There are 172 vaccination rooms in the region, 63 mobile vaccination rooms. As of April 27 the region recorded 20,490 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases. 11,968 of them developed clinical symptoms of the virus. The growth rate for the past 2 weeks decreased from 1.4% to 1.2%, R0 in the region settled at 0,954, 1,006 the countrywide. 264 new COVID-19 cases, including 46 asymptomatic, were registered in the past 24 hours. 13,761 were discharged from the hospitals as of now, 66 in the last 24 hours.


