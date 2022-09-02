2 September 2022 10:43

1200-seat school opened in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM On the first day of the 2022-2023 academic year, the city of Semey welcomed the opening of a new secondary education facility, Kazinform learned from Semeynews.kz.

The 1200-seat school is located in Vostochnyi Levyi residential area.

In general, 10,280 first-graders will go to school this year in Abai region.

Four schools for 1,700 children were commissioned in the region this year. 11 more schools for 5,100 children will be opened by 2025.









Photo:semeynews.kz