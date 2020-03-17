Go to the main site
    120 thousand jobs to be created under new Employment Roadmap

    17 March 2020, 10:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of National Economy informed about the new Employment Roadmap, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «A new Employment Roadmap is being developed to ensure stability in the labor market. Total financing will amount to KZT300 billion. 120 thousand jobs will be created through the implementation of new infrastructure projects in the regions,» said Ruslan Dalenov Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan during a Government meeting.

    The head of the department stressed that the implementation of such projects will solve the most pressing problems of the population including repair of roads and bridges, reconstruction of housing and communal services as well as social infrastructure.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
