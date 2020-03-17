Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

120 thousand jobs to be created under new Employment Roadmap

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 March 2020, 10:40
120 thousand jobs to be created under new Employment Roadmap

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of National Economy informed about the new Employment Roadmap, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A new Employment Roadmap is being developed to ensure stability in the labor market. Total financing will amount to KZT300 billion. 120 thousand jobs will be created through the implementation of new infrastructure projects in the regions,» said Ruslan Dalenov Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan during a Government meeting.

The head of the department stressed that the implementation of such projects will solve the most pressing problems of the population including repair of roads and bridges, reconstruction of housing and communal services as well as social infrastructure.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning