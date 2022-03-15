120 thou people get Pfizer vaccine in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 120,124 residents of Almaty region have received the Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been given to 120,124 people, including 99,403 teenagers, 4,275 pregnant women, and 16,378 nursing mothers. The second shot of the vaccine has been administered to 86,887 people, including 71,744 teens, 3,194 pregnant women, and 11,949 nursing mothers.

Over the past day, Almaty region has reported two COVID-19 cases in Ile district.

The region's total COVID-19 cases stand at 69,522, of which 52,931 are symptomatic.

Notably, Kazakhstan has posted 54 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.