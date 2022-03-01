120 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Poland landed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 2nd plane with Kazakhstanis onboard arrived in the Kazakh capital city airport, Kazinform reports.

The plane en route Katowice-Atyrau operated by Air Astana arrived at 03:30 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. It landed in Nur-Sultan at 09:03 p.m. The plane airlifted 120 adults and 4 kids so far.

As of March 1 this year, 361 citizens of Kazakhstan crossed the Ukraine-Poland border.

Additional evacuation flights are planned as soon as more nationals of Kazakhstan gather in Katowice.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry continues evacuation assistance of Kazakhstanis from Ukraine to homeland.



