Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    120 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Poland landed in Nur-Sultan

    1 March 2022, 22:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 2nd plane with Kazakhstanis onboard arrived in the Kazakh capital city airport, Kazinform reports.

    The plane en route Katowice-Atyrau operated by Air Astana arrived at 03:30 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. It landed in Nur-Sultan at 09:03 p.m. The plane airlifted 120 adults and 4 kids so far.

    As of March 1 this year, 361 citizens of Kazakhstan crossed the Ukraine-Poland border.

    Additional evacuation flights are planned as soon as more nationals of Kazakhstan gather in Katowice.

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry continues evacuation assistance of Kazakhstanis from Ukraine to homeland.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Transport Ukraine Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President