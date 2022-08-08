120 evacuated amid wildfires near Savona

ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 120 people were evacuated Monday as a wildfire raged near Savona amid sweltering midsummer heat, ANSA reports.

The fire has been consuming the woods at Arnasco and Villanova d'Albenga since Saturday afternoon.

It has continued its advance and the situation became critical overnight as 70 people were forced to evacuate.

Some homes were set alight and in all 120 people were evacuated at Villanova d'Albenga.

The situation is worsening along provincial highway 453 and more homes are threatened by the flames.

The worst affected points are currently at Marina Verde and above all at Borgo Verde and the Coasco neighborhood where many homes are in danger of going up in smoke, firefighters said.

More fire teams were rushed to the zone overnight and the activity of helicopters and canadair water-dumping planes has resumed.



Photo: ansa.it

