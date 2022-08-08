Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
120 evacuated amid wildfires near Savona
8 August 2022 21:40

120 evacuated amid wildfires near Savona

ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 120 people were evacuated Monday as a wildfire raged near Savona amid sweltering midsummer heat, ANSA reports.

The fire has been consuming the woods at Arnasco and Villanova d'Albenga since Saturday afternoon.

It has continued its advance and the situation became critical overnight as 70 people were forced to evacuate.

Some homes were set alight and in all 120 people were evacuated at Villanova d'Albenga.

The situation is worsening along provincial highway 453 and more homes are threatened by the flames.

The worst affected points are currently at Marina Verde and above all at Borgo Verde and the Coasco neighborhood where many homes are in danger of going up in smoke, firefighters said.

More fire teams were rushed to the zone overnight and the activity of helicopters and canadair water-dumping planes has resumed.


Photo: ansa.it


Related news
COVID-19 transmission number and incidence down in Italy
COVID-19: Italy registers 42,976 new cases, 161 more deaths
COVID-19: Italy registers 45,621 new cases, 171 deaths
Read also
Russia records 17,862 daily COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths — crisis center
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 54
UAE announces 923 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
Japan to offer Omicron COVID shot to at least twice-vaccinated people
New COVID-19 cases at 55,292; serious cases tallied at 324 in S. Korea
China’s Sanya launches all-out efforts to combat COVID-19 resurgence
COVID-19 deaths up 50% in July
Renewed heatwave expected across UK
Popular
1 Kazakhstan ranks Top 3 at 44th Chess Olympiad
2 Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan Mon
3 Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime
4 Kazakhstan and India set to clash at 44th Chess Olympiad 2022
5 Quake jolts 277 km away from Almaty

News

Archive