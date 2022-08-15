Qazaq TV
12-year-old boy with autism went missing in E Kazakhstan region
15 August 2022 07:52

OSKEMEN. KAZINFORM A 12-year-old boy with non-verbal autism went missing in Sogra village of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

The boy left home August 14 at around 02:30 am and did not come back, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

More than 500 people including 350 police officers, 100 servicemen of the National Guard, rescuers and volunteers are involved in the search operation. Yards of houses and outbuildings are surveyed. Tracker dogs are also used by the search team.

Earlier, Kazinform reported about a 5-year-old girl who went missing on August 7 in Kostanay region. Above 500 policemen, a helicopter, a crop duster, the National Guard and Border Guard Service troops were involved in the search of the girl. Thousands of locals inspected nearby areas in search of the girl. On August 10, her body was found in an artificial pond. The girl had drowned.

Photo: polisia.kz



