12 W Kazakhstan classes put under quarantine

URALSK. KAZINFORM Since October 1, 120 more schoolchildren were tested positive for coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Besides, 23 more teachers contracted virus, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. Schoolchildren of 12 classes in 10 schools were put under quarantine. 8 cases were recorded in universities, 3 in colleges.

Since October 1 this year the region registered 701 infections. 166 of them are children under 14, 45 of them are aged 15-17, 34 cases were recorded among those aged 18-25. 168 are people aged 60 and older.

The most coronavirus cases were reported in people aged 41-60.



