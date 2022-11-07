12 villages in Mangistau region to be provided with centralized water supply system

7 November 2022, 14:33

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Drinking water shortage was one of the issues raised at the meeting of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the public of Mangistau region today, Akorda press service reported.

Lack of desalination plants in cities and rural settlements, especially in summer period, makes local residents stand in long queues for clean water. «It is quite an unacceptable situation. By 2025, water consumption in the region is expected to rise to 260,000 cubic meters. I have set a task to provide all the settlements of the region with clean water in the nearest five years. Local akimat has already begun working on this problem. At my instruction, 12 villages will be provided with centralized water supply system. The region will implement nine water desalination projects and four projects on construction and reconstruction of water supply lines,» the Head of State said.

The President assigned to begin construction of a desalination plant in Kenderli village.

He criticized also slow reconstruction and expansion of Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water supply line, which was put into commission 33 years ago and requires now immediate reconstruction. «The Government and Samruk-Kazyna Fund need to complete these works on time,» he stressed.