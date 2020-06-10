Go to the main site
    12 schools to be built in Nur-Sultan by yearend

    10 June 2020, 14:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, Akim of the city of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov has inspected the construction of a number of educational institutions, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the capital’s Akimat.

    This year it is planned to build and commission 12 schools for 20 thousand children, Altai Kulginov announced via his Instagram.

    According to his words, private investors are involved in the construction of educational institutions. Thus, 24 investment projects were supported by the investment council, 6 of which are already being implemented.

    As part of the Five-year Comprehensive Plan, it is planned to build about 50 public schools for about 120 thousand children.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akimat Nur-Sultan
