12 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The south of Akmola region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning.

The northeast of Aktobe region is to expect black ice at night.

In the second half of the day, the south of Almaty region is to brace for thunderstorm. Easterly wind turning southwestward is to blow 15-20mps with gusts of up to 25mps in the west, south, and east of the region during the day.

Thunderstorm is to batter the north, south, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the morning and afternoon. Southeasterly wind turning northeastward is predicted. The city of Taraz is to expect thunderstorm. Southeasterly wind turning northeastward is to gust 15-20mps during the day.

The north of West Kazakhstan region is to see fog. The city of Uralsk is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning.

The north and center of Karaganda region are to see fog at night. Thunderstorm is to batter the southeast of the region. Karaganda city is to brace for fog at night.

The southwest of Kostanay region is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly, southerly wind is to blow 15-20mps reaching up to 23mps during the day. The city of Kostanay is to brace for southwesterly, southerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.

The northeast of Mangistau region is to see dust tides at daytime. Northwesterly, northerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the northeast of the region.

The city of Nur-Sultan is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

The southwest of Pavlodar region is to see fog at night.

The south of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning. Southwestlery, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and west. The city of Petropavlovsk is to brace for southwesterly, westerly wind gusting 15-20mps.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorm and squall. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the south and mountainous areas of the region. Shymkent city is to see southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps on April 7.